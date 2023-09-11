Home / The Listener / New Zealand
Listener

How a Hokianga iwi inspired an Oprah book

15 minutes to read
By: Ruth Brown and Angela Barnett

It’s a small marae, tucked under trees in a valley, just before you go over the hill to be dazzled by the splendid vista of Hokianga Harbour.

It was here that Dr Bruce Perry, a

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener