Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Entertainment

Fellini-esque Grand Tour is an enchanting journey

Sarah Watt
By
Film reviewer·New Zealand Listener·
2 mins to read

On the road in Southeast Asia: Gonçalo Waddington as Edward. Photo / Supplied

On the road in Southeast Asia: Gonçalo Waddington as Edward. Photo / Supplied

Grand Tour, directed by Miguel Gomes, is out now.

Rating out of five: ★★★½

Last year’s Cannes film festival awarded Portuguese film-maker Miguel Gomes best director prize for his strange, mystical, multi-lingual, period-drama-cum-documentary.

While Grand Tour’s story, acting and script may not meet our expected notions of award-winning cinema,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener