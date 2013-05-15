World dairy prices drop 2.1pc (+graphic)

Photo / Mark Mitchell

Prices of dairy products extended their decline from a record high as a resurgent US dollar weighed more generally on commodity prices and concerns abated about the impact of drought in the North Island.

The GDT-TWI Price Index fell 2.1 per cent compared to the last sale two weeks ago in only the second decline this year. The average winning price fell to US$4,549 a tonne from US$4,597 a tonne. The price reached US$4,968 a tonne last month, the highest since the GDT platform began in July 2008. Whole milk powder, the biggest product by volume, fell 1.7 per cent to US$4,722 a tonne.

The Dollar Index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of currencies, is at its highest levels this year amid speculation the Federal Reserve may signal an end to quantitative easing, though it eased overnight on weaker-than-expected US industrial production.

The total volume of dairy products sold at the latest auction was 17,637 tonnes from 17,237 tonnes two weeks ago.