Olivado liquidation: Seeka boss explains why they bought the company

Franks said if nobody purchased Olivado’s operating assets then no one would process much of the fruit which did not reach export or retail quality. He said the price paid for the business was confidential.
According to the first report from liquidators Garry Whimp and Benjamin Francis earlier this month, secured creditors were owed $1,981,960.49, preferential creditors $200,621.21, and unsecured creditors approximately $1,008,836.90.
Creditors at that time included banks, a local Mitre 10, Auckland Chamber of Commerce, BioGro NZ, Far North District Council, DHL Express and the Ministry for Primary Industries
Liquidator Gary Whimp today said he was very pleased Seeka made the acquisition.
As for who might still be owed money, he said: “We’re still trying to get to the bottom of that, and claims are continuing to come in. We’ll start our investigation in earnest.”