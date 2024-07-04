“We’ll be open in just a few weeks, providing locals with modern facilities, an expanded range including over 2000 locally sourced products,” Lucas said.

“The new store will be a full service, full-experience New World, including a speciality marketplace-like offering, chef-made easy meal options, as well as value options.”

Foodstuffs also released an image of staff within the new store showing a scissor lift in the background and internal fitouts continuing.

Staff at the replacement New World Havelock North prepare for the July 23 opening. Store owner operator Richard Lucas is pictured here at the far left of the group. Photo / Foodstuffs North Island

About 25 staff will work there including two baristas and two fulltime chefs and six extra butchers and bakers. Two of those extra bakers were patisserie chefs, Lucas said.

Lindsay Rowles, Foodstuffs membership and property general manager, said the store was the co-operative’s first new supermarket to open this year.

More than $100m was being invested in property upgrades annually and another two New Worlds would open soon: Mount Albert due to reopen in October and Pāpāmoa’s The Sands in November, Rowles said.

Lindsay Rowles in new upstairs offices and staff areas at Pak'nSave Highland Park. Photo / Jason Oxenham

On February 25, Flaxmere lost its supermarket, resulting in locals saying around 10,000 people were without any store.

Foodstuffs said the lease on the ageing building was up for renewal in March so it had decided not to take that up because the building needed significant refurbishment.

Flaxmere community gathered to peacefully protest against the closure of New World. Photo / Paul Taylor

Residents expressed anger, saying that would leave the elderly and those without a driver’s licence particularly vulnerable.

A Hawke’s Bay Today editorial in April said: “A supermarket that is the focal point for an affluent community is becoming run-down and small. A replacement supermarket is promised. Work begins. At the exact same time, a supermarket that is the focal point for a lower-income community is becoming run-down and small. A replacement supermarket is promised. Work begins.

“The stories of Flaxmere and Havelock North’s New World supermarkets should finish the same way too. Except they won’t.”

Foodstuffs North Island’s new supermarkets are:

New World Havelock North this month; New World Mt Albert opening later this year; New World The Sands, Pāpāmoa, Tauranga, due to open in November; New World Point Chevalier opening in the final quarter next year; Pak’nSave Highland Park, a $100m venture, opening early 2025; Three Four Square supermarkets to open at various locations.

Foodstuffs North Island and South Island want to merge after co-op members of both entities voted overwhelmingly in support “because they can see the benefits for customers, communities, suppliers and teams”.

The Commerce Commission has extended the timeline on this until October 1.

