National crane numbers have reduced sharply by 15% in this year’s first quarter but were down 23.5% in the harder-hit Auckland market according to a survey out today.
Steve Gracey, Auckland managing director and Oceania chairman of quantity surveyors Rider Levett Bucknall (RLB), said the RLB Crane Index showed anotable decline in construction activity throughout New Zealand but worse in Auckland.
“Over the past six months, there has been a notable 15.3% net drop in crane usage across the major centres, with Auckland’s long-term crane numbers falling by 23.5%.”
This is not surprising given the ongoing issues in the market. A major concern is the lack of project commitment beyond the design stages, a problem that has endured throughout 2024, he said.
In the three months to March 31, there were 105 long-term cranes on sites, down by 19 cranes compared to the previous six months of 2024, the index found.
In April 2023, the Heraldreported New Zealand had 144 cranes up by late 2021, which rose to a record 150 cranes in the six months to the end of February 2022. That dropped to 148 cranes in the six months to August 2022 but then shot to the record 157 by March 2023.
Auckland then had 103 cranes, Hamilton and Tauranga had five each, Wellington had nine, Christchurch and Queenstown each had 15 and Dunedin had six.
That was a reflection of significant building activity, which has fallen dramatically in the last two years.
