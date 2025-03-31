JLL called that sale “record-breaking”.

Todd Lauchlan, JLL New Zealand managing director, said operations would be “centralised” in Auckland.

“This move, while resulting in the closure of its Wellington and Christchurch locations, represents a significant investment in Auckland as New Zealand’s primary international business hub,” his statement said.

“While this change is necessary for our long-term growth and ability to serve our clients better, we recognise the personal challenges it presents. We are committed to supporting our affected team members through this difficult time with comprehensive transition assistance, including career support and counselling services.”

The centre includes a 24-hour Kmart, one of the top performing in Australasia. Image / Supplied

A spokesman said Lauchlan’s priority was to support staff through the transition.

JLL has another big deal on as well: marketing the $150m Manukau Supa Centa, reported in this column a week ago.

Canadian pension business, the New Zealand-registered PSPIB/CPPIB Waiheke Inc, is selling its big Auckland retail investment.

The large-format centre of 39,000sq m is being marketed by JLL’s New Zealand and Australia investment teams. Kmart, Noel Leeming, Warehouse Stationery, Rebel Sport and Briscoes are some of the retailers there.

Developer lays off staff

JLL’s office closures here come at the same time as one development business discusses retrenching staff.

This developer has been extremely active in Auckland and Wellington.

It has completed several high-quality residential schemes that have won awards.

A chief of the business said last month he could not discuss the matter.

But he did acknowledge the tough economic times.

Residents moving into Takapuna apartments

Amaia apartments in Esmonde Rd, Takapuna. Further stages are planned on this site.

People are moving into the Amaia apartments in Esmonde Rd, Takapuna, where work on the initial stage is reaching a conclusion.

But questions are being asked locally why little work is continuing on further buildings on the approach to the motorway.

A person involved with the project said the first residents were due to begin shifting in yesterday. By the end of April, many more residents would be there, he said.

He also acknowledged work had indeed halted in the past few weeks, but he hopes it will begin again soon.

The problem was the next stage of the design, which needed more time to be finished, he said.

There were also questions about how construction on that next stage could begin while the public was allowed to use a new coastal walkway, which the developer has built.

He said this needed to be resolved before sign-off was completed and titles could be issued.

The first building has 37 one-bedroom, 32 two-bedroom, 17 three-bedroom apartments and a 167sq m healthcare facility, 216sq m childcare centre and shop, with 470sq m for communal and retail areas plus car parks.

The development is by KBS.

Wakefield Hospital expanded

Wakefield Hospital in Wellington after a major expansion costing $185 million. Photo / Evolution Healthcare Group

Expansions at Wellington’s Wakefield Hospital were officially opened last month after a $185 million project by Vital Healthcare Property Trust, which paid for 83%, and Evolution Healthcare, which funded the rest.

Evolution chief executive Simon Keating said the new five-storey building was on base isolators for seismic protection.

New operating theatres meant staff and specialists could treat more patients, Keating said. Capacity has been expanded from facilities to treat 8000 patients a year to nearly 10,000.

Aaron Hockley, of Vital, said: “This is an example of local and international expertise using public and private capital to upgrade, seismically strengthen and expand a hospital catering for public and privately funded patients.”

Entrance to Wellington's expanded Wakefield Hospital where $185m has been spent. Photo / Evolution Healthcare Group

The expanded hospital has:

A fifth level, initially planned to be a shell for future capacity, had a $7m fit-out late last year for 16 patient beds and potentially more;

New Zealand’s first Siemens Artis-icono imaging system – cardiac angiography equipment for image-guided minimally invasive treatment;

Patient rooms and en suites with heated floors, 55-inch wall-hung TVs and silent-nurse call systems to keep wards quieter;

Two cardiac cath labs;

Two endoscopy/operating theatres;

Seven digital operating theatres with Airframe & Indigo-Clean technology;

10 ICU/HDU bed ward;

53-bed inpatient ward with ensuites and whanau areas, able to be expanded to 71 beds;

Day-of-admissions area;

Electric vehicle charging stations and bike racks;

Clinical sterilisation department.

In mid-2021, a specialist centre, heart centre, gastroenterology, medical imaging, procedure rooms and a cafe were finished at the hospital.

Winton’s Northlake, Wānaka

Northlake, Winton's property project at Wānaka. Photo / Supplied

Real Estate Southern is bringing a case in the High Court at Auckland against Northlake Investments over a property at Winton Land’s Wānaka residential development.

The matter was due to be heard on March 24, but was moved to yesterday for timetabling.

Justine Hollows, Winton’s general manager of corporate services and general counsel, said: “This is an attempt regarding cancelling a sales contract due to the passing of the sunset date. We were surprised to receive this application and Northlake will strongly defend not only the unexpected application for the freezing order, but the underlying claim too.”

Sand quarry proposal

Newstead Meadows, via consultants, made a resource consent application to the Waikato District Council for a sand quarry at 267 State Highway 26, Newstead, on the city’s outskirts.

The application came from consultants Mitchell Daysh.

Newstead Meadows sought approval to develop and operate a sand quarry and cleanfill on the balance of a 28ha rural property.

“Sand is an important resource for the construction, manufacturing, building, infrastructure and cropping/horticulture and industrial sectors, and is becoming increasingly scarce. The central and upper North Island has experienced significant growth and development in recent years,” a report said.

As the population continues to grow, more sand will be required to meet the demand generated by associated subdivision and infrastructure projects. The number of suitable sand extraction sites within the Waikato is diminishing due to unsuitable ground conditions and/or increased rural-residential development in areas containing quality sand resources, it said.

A council spokeswoman said the application had been on hold since May, pending further information.

No notification determination had been made, she said.

Wayne Scott, CEO of the Aggregate and Quarry Association, is concerned about material shortages and rising prices. He is worried about two more years of delays in getting consents under the Government’s RMA reforms.

The Government had been repeatedly advised that quarries throughout much of New Zealand were at capacity, Scott said.

Anne Gibson has been the Herald’s property editor for 25 years, written books and covered property extensively here and overseas.