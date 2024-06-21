ComCom extends decision on Foodstuffs merger, again

The entities which run Pak’nSave, New World and Four Square stores currently operate as separate co-operatives. Photo / Myjanne Jensen

The Commerce Commission extended the timeline for its decision to authorise the merger of Foodstuffs North Island and Foodstuffs South Island on Friday to Oct 1.

The commission said it will issue a “statement of unresolved issues” to be published “in due course”.

“The statement of unresolved issues will invite submissions from Foodstuffs North Island, Foodstuffs South Island and other interested parties,” the commission said.

Both entities, which run Pak’nSave, New World and Four Square stores, currently operate as separate co-operatives.

They sought clearance to merge into a single national grocery entity late last year.

