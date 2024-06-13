Advertisement
$100m Pak’nSave biggest supermarket rising in New Zealand, right beside Woolworths

Anne Gibson
By
4 mins to read
Turning their backs on the competition: The existing Woolworths (left) right beside the new $100m Pak'nSave Highland Park in east Auckland. Photo / Jason Oxenham

New Zealand’s largest under-construction supermarket is a $100 million Pak’nSave in east Auckland, right next door to an existing store operated by rival ASX-listed Woolworths.

Foodstuffs North Island’s retail and property general manager and property general manager Nick Hanson took the Herald on a tour of the new 6391sq m Pak’nSave Highland Park which is the second-largest Pak’nSave to rise in New Zealand.

