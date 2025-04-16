The report, prepared to determine the council’s position on the application, goes to three independent hearing commissioners who will make the final decision, following a five-day public hearing next month.

The application in Williams’ name attracted 1396 submissions, of which 1302 were opposed, 89 in support, and five were neutral.

A map in the report plotting submissions within a 1km radius of Williams and Mowbray’s home covering the suburbs of Westmere and Herne Bay showed dozens of red dots representing opposition to the helipad. There were just six green dots representing approval and three yellow dots being neutral.

The report said Williams and Mowbray’s immediate neighbour provided written approval for the helipad, and the owner two doors down also gave written approval in October 2021 but withdrew it in September last year.

A breakdown of the submissions found the three biggest themes were ecological and environmental impacts, nuisance and disruption, and the effects on Westmere residents and visitors.

Giborees said the ecological effects paid particular reference to helicopters disturbing birds during nesting and breeding, the disturbance of foraging birds and the effects of downdraft on wildlife.

Pōhutukawa trees and cliff-planting would be potentially impacted by the helicopter operations, she said.

The application allows for four helicopter movements per day: two take-offs and two landings. Since the application was publicly notified, Williams has proposed a maximum of 10 helicopter trips a month, with each trip involving both a landing and a take-off.

Once the hearings wrap up on May 16, the commissioners have 15 working days to make a decision. The decision can be appealed to the Environment Court by the applicant or submitters.

More than 1000 submissions released

Auckland Council released more than 1000 submissions late last week, with 91% or 1277 opposed, 108 supporting and 12 neutral.

Gill Chappell submitted on behalf of Quiet Sky Waitematā, formed in 2022 to oppose private helicopters in housing zones.

The proposal would result in more than minor and potentially significant adverse effects, that submission said, including noise from landing and take-off in Cox’s Bay and Westmere, effects on people’s health and safety from rotorwash, potential tree damage and effects on flora and fauna.

Ecological, public health, public safety, noise and cumulative effects were cited.

Julia Leuchars supports the application for the Westmere helipad.

Julia Leuchars of the fashion sector supports the application, noting it is on a private property and she would like the council to approve it.

Westmere’s Steven Ferguson said locals use chainsaws, lawnmowers, motorbikes and motorboats “and I don’t see how this is any different”.

Yuru Tang of Herne Bay said: “Our kids would love to see the heli up in the sky or land near water and will be super cheerful every time”.

Fellow supporter Josh Allnutt of Silverdale said transport was evolving and we must keep pace.

Interior designer Shelley Ferguson cited the benefits for emergency services: “I’m a local resident and think this also raises property values rather than negatively affects them.”

Caleb Archer of Ponsonby said he was unconcerned by helicopter movements, while Mark Wallace of Castor Bay said property owners should have the right to use their land as they see fit.

But developer Gary Groves, who turned the ex-Fonterra HQ into the $250 million International apartments on Princes St, opposes the helipad.

Groves said the application was for a non-complying activity and would have adverse effects on the environment and neighbourhood amenities that were more than minor.

He is “against chopper noise and wash. This benefits very few and inconveniences most in the community. Once approved, these rights cannot be revoked”.

Public relations practitioner and Herne Bay resident Pauline Ray wrote: “I know, from personal experience, that helicopter take-offs and landings are extremely noisy and disturb the peace in residential neighbourhoods.

“Private helicopter landings and take-offs affect more than one or two neighbours. As they travel along Westmere and Herne Bay, they are incredibly noisy and disruptive. They are also quite scary when you are swimming at one of the local beaches, which I and a number of local residents like to do – year-round.”

Craig Potton, chairman of the Nelson branch of Forest and Bird, is appalled that consideration was given to flying low over estuarine bird habitats and cited bird species with falling numbers.

The Herne Bay Residents Association’s Dirk Hudig and Don Mathieson said ecological factors and danger to kite boarders, boaters, walkers and visitors were also of concern.

They challenged the applicants’ acoustic report and said the noise generated would exceed the Auckland Unitary Plan at nearby properties.

Architect Pete Bossley is frequently in helicopters for work but expressed concern about roosting headland birds.

“Recently a helicopter hovered off the end of the site in question, possibly to review the approach path, and the noise impact on our terrace ... was extreme and disruptive, even inside the house.

“This helicopter will land right over a public beach, less than 6m below the helipad and near a public reserve which poses significant safety risks to the public,” Bossley wrote.

Mowbray and Williams did not respond to requests for comment.

