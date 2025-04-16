Advertisement
Home / Business / Companies / Construction
Updated

Auckland Council report opposes Westmere helipad application for Anna Mowbray, Ali Williams: submissions released

By &
NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Former All Black Ali Williams is dating billionaire ZURU co-founder Ana Mowbray. Digitally altered image.

Auckland Council has come out against Ali Williams and Anna Mowbray’s plans for a helipad at their $24 million mansion in the swanky Auckland suburb of Westmere.

It comes as the council releases submissions

Save

Latest from Construction