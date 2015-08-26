Landcorp profits plunge 84pc

Fonterra has announced Fonterra Co-operative Support will add an additional 50 cents per shared-up kilogram of milksolids to support farmers this season. Photograph by Alan Gibson.

State-owned farmer Landcorp said its net profit fell by 84 per cent to $4.9 million in the year to June 30, due mostly due to lower milk and lamb prices, but the company said the result would have been worse had it not secured a guaranteed milk price from Fonterra.

Revenue dropped by 12 per cent to $213.5 million.

Landcorp said the sharp decline in the price of milk solids, combined with lower lamb prices, saw income from farm products drop by 11.7 per cent on the previous year to $213.5 million.

Prime Minister John Key and Finance Minister Bill English have said the government is in talks with Landcorp over its debt levels, which have increased as the company undertakes a dairy conversion of the 26,000 hectare Wairakei Estate north of Taupo, for private owners.

