Air New Zealand is dropping its 2030 science-based carbon intensity reduction target because it would struggle to meet it.
It is also withdrawing from the international Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), a joint venture between the United Nations Global Compact and others.
The company said many levers needed to meet that target were outside its direct control and remained challenging.
That included the availability of new aircraft, the affordability and availability of alternative jet fuels, and global and domestic regulatory and policy support.