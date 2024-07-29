Air NZ’s chief executive, Greg Foran, said the withdrawal from SBTi and its 2030 targets were effective immediately.

“In recent months, and more so in the last few weeks, it has also become apparent that potential delays to our fleet renewal plan pose an additional risk to the target’s achievability.

“It is possible the airline may need to retain its existing fleet for longer than planned due to global manufacturing and supply chain issues that could potentially slow the introduction of newer, more fuel-efficient aircraft into the fleet.”

Air NZ’s chairwoman, Therese Walsh, said the company was still committed to reaching its 2050 net zero carbon emissions target.

The company said work had started to “consider a new near-term carbon emissions reduction target that could better reflect the challenges relating to aircraft and alternative jet fuel availability within the industry”.

The SBTi considers company emissions targets to be science-based if they align with what the latest climate science says is needed to limit global warming to 1.5C above pre-industrial levels.

SBTi validates emissions reduction plans and doesn’t allow offsetting. This makes it harder for an airline operator with limited options to reduce emissions from aircraft operations.

- BusinessDesk