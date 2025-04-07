Tariff turmoil: How will airfares be impacted?

And the US was a crucial tourist market, providing 14% of visitors to New Zealand in January this year, second only to Australia’s 38%.
“One of the features of the recovery that we’ve been seeing in the last six months or so is the recovery in tourism,” Eckhold said.
“Visitors from the US have been an important part of it.”
New Zealand had 371,000 visitor arrivals from the US in the January 2025 year, up by 24,000 from the year before, according to Stats NZ.
But the US was now the “poster child” for economic anxiety, Eckhold said.
Jet fuel
“Another downside effect could be with fuel costs. Oil prices have fallen really significantly. They’ve fallen faster than the exchange rate,” Eckhold said.
Brent crude was at US$64.05 today, down from US$74.77 a week earlier.
Jet fuel prices in US dollars have generally been falling slowly since September 2023 and late last month were down 7.8% on the previous year’s average, according to the International Air Transport Association.
But the greener fuel comprised a minority of what the airline consumed.
Aviation fees and levies varied by country but an Air France-KLM study last year found fuel costs accounted for 28.7% of its eight-hour transatlantic air fare price and 20.7% for an 85-minute domestic flight.
During the last major economic meltdown in autumn 2020, oil prices plunged as global consumer demand fell.
But oil prices, influencing jet fuel prices, would change drastically if the Middle East’s geopolitical situation shifted, Eckhold said.
“There are lots of other factors. One missile in Iran’s direction could change the whole picture quite fast.”
Smith said falling oil prices would take some of the edge off upward pressure on airfares.
Exchange rate
Conventional thought suggested a country imposing tariffs made its domestic industry products more attractive to consumers, and its currency more valuable.
If that transpired, and the New Zealand dollar weakened against the greenback, airfares for Kiwi travellers would likely face upward pressure.
“We will be fairly sensitive to global demand and US demand in general,” Eckhold said.
“The New Zealand currency tends to act as a shock absorber,” Smith said.
The tariffs were generally bad news for a small trading nation, and the NZ dollar could bear the brunt of souring sentiment.
More tariffs
The tariffs imposed so far have been on goods, not services.
“For now, there won’t be an impact on airfares,” Smith said.
But there were no guarantees about that, and any tariffs on services exports would impact fares, unless Trump exempted air travel.
Eckhold said it was unlikely New Zealand lawmakers would impose tariffs on US imports.
“It would be pointless and very unwise given that Trump has indicated he will retaliate aggressively.”