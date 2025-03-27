Most imported goods incur no tariffs in New Zealand but 5% nominal tariff duties apply to some goods.
Generally those duties are waived for free-trade deals.
According to NZ Customs, wild pork, chicken livers, and whole cooked crustaceans incur a 5% nominal tariff. But so does whole milk powder.
In an article last month, commercial law firm Dentons said some textiles, footwear, processed foods, machinery, steel, and plastic items faced tariffs of 5% or 10%.
“Given New Zealand’s reliance on exports, tariffs imposed on New Zealand imported goods and services could significantly impact the country’s economy,” law partners Gerard Dale and Bruce Bernacchi wrote.
“It does appear that next week we will be getting tariffs for everyone,” Westpac senior economist Darren Gibbs told the Herald today.
He said for most people he spoke to the biggest concern was not about immediate impacts on New Zealand exporters.
“It’s more what the whole trade war means for global growth, in particular for growth in our major trading partners such as China.”
He added: “The Chinese will obviously react. Their economy’s put under pressure by the tariffs.”
Gibbs said the Trump administration had made special mention of the so-called “Dirty 15″ countries with whom it had the largest trade deficits.
That group did not include New Zealand.
The US last year had deficits with China, Mexico, and Vietnam in excess of US$100b each, a US$63b deficit with Canada, and deficits of at least US$20b with at least 10 other Asian and European countries, The Wall Street Journal reported.