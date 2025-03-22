Driven was broadly impressed by the Shark, which is a hybrid. It combines a 1.5-litre 4-cylinder petrol engine with 29.6kWh plug-in battery and dual electric motors.

“Along with being seriously smooth and refined, the Shark’s powertrain is also quite a belter,” Damien O’Carroll wrote.

“There is a catch, however, and that is the fact that the Shark 6 also weighs about the same as the big American trucks, with a kerb weight of 2700kg and GVM [gross vehicle mass] of 3500kg, something that restricts it when to comes to hauling a load.

“Because the Shark is a beefy boy, loading too much onto it and exceeding 6000kg means a Class 2 (Medium rigid vehicle) licence would be needed to drive it, so it is restricted to 2500kg, even though it could easily pull the 3500kg that is largely standard in the ute segment.”

In short, the weight of its batteries means the Shark is at a bit of a payload disadvantage, and could be pushing to stay under the 6000kg limit if you’re towing something, too. And a regular licence (the Class 1 most of us have in our wallet) doesn’t cut it if you trip over that weight threshold.

“Most utes like Rangers top out at 3100kg. The Shark is currently 3500kg,” Willmot said.

“We have requested a GVM upgrade exemption from NZTA and have met with David Seymour – as Minister of Regulation – to discuss this issue.”

He wanted broader change.

“The rules were written in the 1980s and are outdated. They’re not designed for new power trains,” Willmot said.

A key problem is that defining weights are written into the Land Transport (Motor Vehicle Registration and Licensing) Regulations Act 2011.

Ministers put change in train

Willmot said Seymour seemed open to change.

And Seymour told the Herald earlier this week:

“Since BYD approached me, I’ve received advice from the Ministry for Regulation saying this should change. The ministry has made this view clear to the Ministry of Transport.”

Seymour added, “NZTA holds powers to grant exemptions, and they have been made aware of the issue.”

The Herald also stepped things up a gear, asking new Transport Minister Chris Bishop for his take.

In a statement, he indicated change was on the cards.

“BYD NZ have engaged with NZTA to request a class exemption that would allow for easier certification and operation of the BYD Shark product line. The agency is considering if an exemption to any existing requirements would be lawful and appropriate, with any decision on an exemption being made by the director of Land Transport,” Bishop said.

“NZTA acknowledges that with the towing capacity of modern utes, it is in some cases possible for users to exceed the limits of their Class 1 licence,” he continued.

“Adjusting weight thresholds for Class 1 and Class 2 licences to better match licence class to risk is being considered where the elevated safety risks are minimal.

“I have agreed to a vehicle policy reform programme that may consider adjusting these thresholds in legislation.”

Meanwhile, Driven says there isn’t exactly a lot of direct competition for the Shark 6 at the moment, but its broader rivals include the diesel-powered Ford Ranger($56,490 to $96,490) and Toyota Hilux ($49,490 to $76,990) double cab 4WD models.

More plug-in hybrid rivals are on their way, however, with the Ford Ranger PHEV and GWM Cannon Alpha PHEV due shortly. Neither have had any local pricing announced yet.

