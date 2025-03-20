Embattled Tesla recalls nearly all Cybertrucks over risk of panel detachment

Tesla is recalling more than 46,000 Cybertrucks because of a defect that can lead an exterior panel to detach, increasing the risk of a crash, according to a safety notice reviewed Thursday by AFP.
The recall affects essentially all of the futuristic-looking vehicles delivered in the United States.
The move is due to a part Tesla calls a “cant rail” - an exterior panel - that was affixed with an adhesive “susceptible to environmental embrittlement,” according to a company filing on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration website.
Detachment of the part, which Tesla describes as “cosmetic,” poses the risk of creating a “road hazard for following motorists and increase their risk of injury or a collision,” according to the NHTSA document.