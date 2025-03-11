A police spokesperson this afternoon confirmed a 52-year-old man was in custody in relation to the wilful damage reports.

“Charges are being considered,” police said.

On Monday, the Herald reported that a Tesla in Ponsonby and a Polestar in Mt Eden had their number plates, brake lights, and emblems spray painted. The alleged Jandal-wearing offender was captured on CCTV footage casually emerging from the darkness with a can of spray paint in one hand.

Three further victims came forward to the Herald on Tuesday, reporting similar attacks that had left their vehicles so badly damaged they could not be driven.

One man's Tesla had to be towed after the spray paint rendered it undrivable.

One of the latest victims to have his vehicle defaced supplied a video to the Herald showing a man using spray paint to render the car undrivable.

The clothing the man is wearing matched the earlier footage, leading owners to believe they have been targeted by the same person.

A Freemans Bay resident, who wished to remain anonymous, said when he tried to leave for work at 5.30am, he discovered his car vandalised with pink paint.

Photos of the car show a similar spray paint pattern as other vehicles targeted, with a scribble over the driver’s side window, paint over the headlights, number plates, wing mirrors, and a long line down the side.

The resident said his car had to be towed and is now getting repaired.

Another Grey Lynn resident, who also wished to remain anonymous out of fear that the vandal would return, said their Polestar was also spray painted on Sunday night. They said their car was also undrivable and had to be towed.











