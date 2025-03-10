One of the latest victims who had his vehicle defaced has supplied a video to the Herald showing a man using spray paint to render the car undrivable.

The clothing the man is wearing matches footage also taken on Sunday night of another attack, leading owners to believe they have been targeted by the same person.

Yesterday police would not comment on any connection between the incidents. Meanwhile, owners fear they will never be able to park their vehicles on the road or even in public again.

A Freemans Bay resident, who wished to remain anonymous, said when he tried to leave for work at 5.30am, he discovered his car vandalised with pink paint.

Photos of the car show a similar spray paint pattern as other vehicles targeted, with a scribble over the driver’s side window, paint over the headlights, number plates, wing mirrors and a long line down the side.

The resident said his car had to be towed and is now getting repaired.

The man said his Tesla had to be towed after the spray paint rendered it undrivable.

The man said when he checked the car’s built-in cameras, he saw that a man arrived at his home at 11.52pm.

He claimed it was the same man in the video shared by the Herald this morning.

A Freemans Bay Tesla owner believes the man he captured spraypainting his car (left) is the same man captured spraypainting a Polestar on the same night in Mt Eden (right).

He had since warned friends with Teslas to avoid parking them on the road.

Another Tesla owner in Grey Lynn that was also vandalised on Sunday night said they had a sticker on the back of their car that reads “we bought this car before Elon Musk went crazy”.

“This is also more grotesque as we are absolutely opposed to Elon Musk’s political statements.”

They said the action did nothing to Elon Musk and only hurt “normal people”.

Another Grey Lynn resident, who also wished to remain anonymous out of fear that the vandal would return, said their Polestar was also spraypainted on the same night. They said their car was also undrivable and had to be towed.

The owner of a Polestar in Grey Lenn saidshe believes her car was mistaken for a Tesla before it was vandalised.

A photo of a car that had also been targeted in nearby Ponsonby was shared to social media on Monday, showing a white Tesla covered in pink paint on Ponsonby Rd.

Meanwhile, Sebastian Jonsson told the Herald he woke on Monday morning to find spray paint all over his Polestar, which was parked in the driveway of his Mt Eden home.

He suspected the alleged vandal mistook the car for a Tesla and was trying to conduct a similar protest to those which have occurred overseas against Tesla’s controversial chief executive.

An image shared to social media shows a white Tesla covered in pink paint.

Yesterday police said they were in the early stages of investigating but would not comment on a possible link between the incidents.

Police have been reapproached for comment.

It comes after multiple attacks on Tesla’s and Tesla dealerships in the US including a 13-day attack by a Colorado woman.

She once spraypainted “Nazi” in black under the dealership’s entrance sign. Another time, she came with four Smirnoff Ice bottles filled with petrol, flung them at electric vehicles parked around the dealership and watched as they burned.

Rachel Maher is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. She has worked for the Herald since 2022.

