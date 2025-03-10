Court documents stated that over the course of 13 days starting on January 29, Lucy Grace Nelson made repeated trips to the Tesla car lot in Loveland, Colorado.
She once spray-painted “Nazi” in black under the dealership’s entrance sign. Another time, she came with four Smirnoff Ice bottles filled with petrol, flung them at electric vehicles parked around the dealership and watched as they burned.
She also allegedly used red spray paint to scribble a message on the car dealership’s entrance doors: “F*** Musk”. Nelson’s lawyer declined to comment on the case.
Vandals in Maryland also spray-painted “No Musk” onto a Tesla building, alongside a swastika-like symbol.
In February, a man brandishing an AR-style semiautomatic weapon fired at a Tesla storefront in Salem, Oregon.
Just a few weeks earlier, investigators say, the same man attacked the same dealership by throwing Molotov cocktails at Tesla vehicles and through the store window. He caused an estimated US$500,000 in damages, according to court documents.