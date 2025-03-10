The man approaches the rear of the vehicle – which was only bought a month ago – and begins tagging its brake lights, number plate and emblem.

He walks away before coming back for more, spraying a wing mirror and two windows before a light at the home deters him and he strolls back into the darkness.

“It’s my wife’s car, she’s absolutely gutted,” Jonsson said.

He suspected the alleged vandal mistook the car for a Tesla and was trying to conduct a similar protest to those which have occurred overseas against Tesla’s controversial chief executive Elon Musk.

Musk has become United States President Donald Trump’s best-known backer and a conservative provocateur in his own right.

Sebastian Jonsson captured the vandal spray-painting his 1-month-old car on a CCTV camera.

Jonsson said the family car had been left undriveable due to the blue paint over its tail-lights and number plates.

He said he respected that some people had strong feelings about Musk, but the vandalism only hurts everyday people – not the US billionaire.

The man was “very calm” while he spray-painted the car, Jonsson said.

A police spokesperson confirmed officers were in the “very early stages” of inquiries into a complaint made regarding an incident in Mt Eden last night.

“We are still working through the complaint to establish exactly what has occurred,” police said.

Meanwhile, the outcome of another similar incident was shared to social media this morning, showing a white Tesla covered in pink paint.

The image, allegedly taken on Ponsonby Road, shows the vehicle’s headlights, number plate, Tesla logo, and windscreen targeted with spray paint.

An image of a Tesla that was vandalised with spray-paint while parked on Ponsonby Rd was shared to social media this morning.

No report had been received about this incident and police encouraged the owner of the vehicle to get in contact.

Police could not comment on whether the two incidents were linked.

The incidents come after a woman allegedly lobbed Molotov cocktails at a Tesla dealership in Colorado, the US.

Court documents stated that over the course of 13 days starting on January 29, Lucy Grace Nelson made repeated trips to the Tesla car lot in Loveland, Colorado.

She once spray-painted “Nazi” in black under the dealership’s entrance sign. Another time, she came with four Smirnoff Ice bottles filled with petrol, flung them at electric vehicles parked around the dealership and watched as they burned.

She also allegedly used red spray paint to scribble a message on the car dealership’s entrance doors: “F*** Musk”. Nelson’s lawyer declined to comment on the case.

Vandals in Maryland also spray-painted “No Musk” onto a Tesla building, alongside a swastika-like symbol.

In February, a man brandishing an AR-style semiautomatic weapon fired at a Tesla storefront in Salem, Oregon.

Just a few weeks earlier, investigators say, the same man attacked the same dealership by throwing Molotov cocktails at Tesla vehicles and through the store window. He caused an estimated US$500,000 in damages, according to court documents.

- Additional reporting by Washington Post.

Benjamin Plummer is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He has worked for the Herald since 2022.

Rachel Maher is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. She has worked for the Herald since 2022.,

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.







