Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Struggling with errors, Doge deletes billions more from list of savings

By David A. FahrentholdEmily Badger and Jeremy Singer-Vine
New York Times·
4 mins to read

Elon Musk’s Doge deletions include five of the seven largest items it had taken credit for last week. Photo / The New York Times

Elon Musk’s Doge deletions include five of the seven largest items it had taken credit for last week. Photo / The New York Times

  • Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency erased US$4 billion in claimed savings from its ‘wall of receipts’.
  • The group deleted over 1000 contracts, including five of the seven largest savings claimed last week.
  • Experts raised concerns about errors and the group’s understanding of federal government data.

Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (Doge) has deleted hundreds more claims from its mistake-plagued “wall of receipts,” erasing US$4 billion in additional savings that the group said it had made for US taxpayers.

Late Sunday, the group erased or altered more than 1000 contracts it had claimed

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business