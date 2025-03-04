Advertisement
China to impose fresh tariffs on US agricultural imports in retaliation against Washington

AFP
China said today it would slap fresh tariffs on a range of agricultural imports from the United States as of next week, in retaliation against a hike in levies by Washington.

“Additional 15% tariffs will be imposed on chicken, wheat, corn and cotton,” Beijing’s finance ministry said in a statement.

And “additional 10% tariffs will be imposed on sorghum, soybeans, pork, beef, aquatic products, fruits, vegetables and dairy products”, it added.

US President Donald Trump inked an order on Monday to increase a previously imposed 10% tariff on China to 20% – piling atop existing levies on various Chinese goods.

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with US President Donald Trump in 2019. Photo / AFP
Beijing in announcing its levies condemned the “unilateral imposition of tariffs by the US”.

The move “exacerbates the burden on US companies and consumers, and undermines the foundation of economic and trade cooperation between China and the United States,” the finance ministry said.

Beijing’s commerce ministry also said it would file a lawsuit at the World Trade Organisation over the additional 10% tariffs.

