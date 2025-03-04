Wellington Water Costs Triple for Ratepayers, Teachers Oppose Funding Cuts in Education and Govt GP Reforms.

China said today it would slap fresh tariffs on a range of agricultural imports from the United States as of next week, in retaliation against a hike in levies by Washington.

“Additional 15% tariffs will be imposed on chicken, wheat, corn and cotton,” Beijing’s finance ministry said in a statement.

And “additional 10% tariffs will be imposed on sorghum, soybeans, pork, beef, aquatic products, fruits, vegetables and dairy products”, it added.

US President Donald Trump inked an order on Monday to increase a previously imposed 10% tariff on China to 20% – piling atop existing levies on various Chinese goods.