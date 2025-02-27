The risks of Trump tariffs encapsulated in a car key

Both Trump and Canada have accused Mexico of being a gateway for Chinese products coming into North America.
Mexico President Claudia Sheinbaum denies the accusation and has presented a plan to replace Chinese imports with domestically produced goods.
According to her government, only 7% of the components of assembled cars are Chinese.
Crossing borders
After the PCBs arrive in Mexico, the assembly of thousands of keys begins at the factory in Guadalajara visited by a team of AFP reporters.
The gadgets can be sent to the United States and return to Mexico during their production.
How many times they cross international borders depends on factors such as the car brand, the location of suppliers and the complexity of the work.
For example, a product can be brought to the plant, sent out for painting and then brought back again, said Hernan Duenas, the logistics manager at the factory, which asked not to be identified due to confidentiality agreements with clients.
It is no coincidence that the key fobs are manufactured in Mexico, which is the world’s seventh largest producer of automobiles.
The country is home to assembly plants for companies including Ford, General Motors, Honda, Toyota, Volkswagen, BMW and Audi.