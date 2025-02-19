Frankfurt’s DAX 40 index set another record high during morning trading, but broke a two-week winning streak ahead of weekend elections.
“The uncertainty surrounding the election is likely to negatively impact short-term price developments,” said CMC Markets analyst Konstantin Oldenburger.
Asian markets struggled for direction, with Hong Kong dragged lower by tech firms after Chinese internet giant Baidu’s fourth-quarter earnings involved a fall in revenue and a warning of near-term pressures.
The sector has helped the Hang Seng Index surge around 15% since the turn of the year, spurred by the emergence of Chinese start-up DeepSeek’s new chatbot that has upended the AI universe.
President Xi Jinping’s meeting with China’s top business leaders this week, including Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma, added to the optimism amid hopes of a fresh boost for the private sector.
The Shanghai stock market rose while Taipei was weighed by a sell-off in chip giant TSMC.
In other company news, Swiss mining and commodity trading giant Glencore dropped more than 6% on London’s FTSE 100 after it reported a net loss for 2024.