Kremlin message to Trump: There’s money to be made in Russia

By Anton Troianovski
New York Times·
6 mins to read

Russia's President Vladimir Putin meets with the head of Russia’s sovereign wealth fund, Kirill Dmitriev, at the Kremlin in Moscow in January. Photo / Alexander Kazakov / Pool / AFP

Russian officials are arguing that American companies stand to make billions of dollars by re-entering Russia. The White House is listening.

The Russian Government’s top investment manager, who has Harvard and McKinsey credentials and fluent English, brought a simple printout to Tuesday’s talks with the administration in Saudi Arabia.

