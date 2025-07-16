Advertisement
Eight healthy babies born using new IVF technique to cut risk of passing on genetic diseases

By Daniel Lawler and Julien Dury
AFP·
4 mins to read

A new IVF technique successfully reduced eight babies' risk of inheriting genetic diseases from their mothers. Photo / Getty Images

Eight healthy babies have been born in Britain using a new IVF technique that successfully reduced their risk of inheriting genetic diseases from their mothers, the results of a world-first trial found.

The findings were hailed as a breakthrough which raises hopes that women with mutations in their

