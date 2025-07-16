US President Donald Trump’s closure of the US aid agency has been blamed for the waste of nearly 500 tonnes of emergency food intended for hungry children. Photo / AFP
A senior United States official today acknowledged that President Donald Trump’s closure of the US aid agency bore blame for the waste of nearly 500 tonnes of emergency food intended for hungry children.
Officials said the US plans to incinerate the high-energy biscuits, intended as emergency food for malnourishedyoung children in Afghanistan and Pakistan, after they passed their July expiration date in a warehouse in Dubai.
Under questioning by lawmakers, Michael Rigas, the deputy secretary of state in charge of management, tied the decision to the dismantling of the US Agency for International Development, which closed its doors on July 1.
“I think that this was just a casualty of the shutdown of USAid,” Rigas said, adding that he was “distressed” that the food went to waste.
Secretary of State Marco Rubio has slashed more than 80% of US foreign assistance, saying it does not meet core American interests, and put remaining USAid functions under the State Department.
The Atlantic magazine reported on Tuesday that the US bought the biscuits near the end of Joe Biden’s Administration for around US$800,000 and that US taxpayers will spend another US$130,000 to destroy the food.
Senator Tim Kaine, a Democrat, said lawmakers had specifically raised the issue of the food with Rubio in March.
“Sometimes the tiniest detail really exposes the soul,” Kaine said.