While Trump has long toyed with the idea of seeking to fire the Fed chairman, Thursday’s episode went beyond any of his prior threats. Meanwhile, Trump suggested he could attempt to remove Powell for cause, arguing that the Fed spent too much money on a massive renovation of its offices in Washington.

“We’re not planning on doing anything,” Trump said to reporters. “I don’t rule out anything, but I think it’s highly unlikely – unless he has to leave for fraud.”

The Supreme Court signalled recently that Trump couldn’t fire Powell because of a policy dispute, such as over interest rates, but only for cause, generally interpreted to mean some form of malfeasance or dereliction of duty. Fed watchers say the criticism about the renovations reflects a thinly veiled effort to add to a months-long pressure campaign against the Fed. But they acknowledge it could provide a potential legal justification for Powell’s removal.

In the past, the President has stopped short of seeking Powell’s ouster after advisers convinced him he lacked the authority and that dislodging a sitting Fed chief could cause markets to lose confidence in the ability of the central bank to fight inflation. If that happened, it would likely make the costs of borrowing more expensive for the US and for consumers, achieving the exact opposite of the lower rates the President and his administration are seeking.

The Fed’s short-term benchmark rate influences what millions of consumers pay for mortgages and other types of loans. Specifically, Trump says he wants the Fed to slash rates by as much as 3 percentage points to reduce the cost of financing federal deficits.

Powell has insisted he won’t leave the Fed early and is prepared to fight attempts to oust him from the job.

Also, on Thursday, Trump appeared to forget that he initially appointed Powell to serve as Fed chairman during his first term as President, falsely blaming President Biden for placing him into the position. Trump nominated Powell to serve as Fed chairman in November 2017 and Powell took office in February 2018. Biden renominated Powell to the position, and he was sworn-in for a second four-year term as chairman in May 2022.

“He’s a terrible Fed chair,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office. “I was surprised he was appointed. I was surprised, frankly, that Biden put him in and extended him. But they did.”

Andrew Ackerman covers the way Washington oversees Wall Street.