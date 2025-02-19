Trump increased pressure on Zelenskyy to hold elections - echoing one of Moscow’s key demands - and chided the Ukrainian for complaining about being frozen out of talks in Saudi Arabia.
The US president also suggested that he could meet Russian President Vladimir Putin before the end of the month as Washington overhauls its stance towards Russia in a shift that has alarmed European leaders.
“I’m very disappointed, I hear that they’re upset about not having a seat,” Trump told reporters at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida when asked about the Ukrainian reaction.
“Today I heard, ‘oh, well, we weren’t invited.’ Well, you’ve been there for three years ... You should have never started it. You could have made a deal,” he said.
Zelenskyy had criticised the US-Russia talks for excluding Kyiv, saying efforts to end the war must be “fair” and involve European countries, while postponing his own trip to Saudi Arabia.
The Ukrainian leader’s comments appeared to incense Trump, who proceeded to launch a series of attacks on Zelenskyy, who has led Kyiv’s fight against Russia’s February 2022 invasion.
Asked whether the United States would support demands that Russia wanted to force Zelenskyy to hold new elections as part of any deal, Trump began by criticising what he said were the Ukrainian’s approval ratings.