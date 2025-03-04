Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Markets / Shares

NZ sharemarket drops as pending US tariffs weigh on Fisher & Paykel Healthcare – Market close

Tom Raynel
By
Multimedia Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare's share price fell by 1.21% as the threat of tariffs by US President Donald Trump returned to the fore. Photo / Glenn Jeffrey

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare's share price fell by 1.21% as the threat of tariffs by US President Donald Trump returned to the fore. Photo / Glenn Jeffrey

The New Zealand sharemarket fell today, with shares in Fisher & Paykel Healthcare and Infratil dragged down by the threat of United States tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico coming into effect tomorrow.

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed down 0.64% or 80.34 points, falling to 12,469.71, with 33,272,091 shares

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Shares

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Shares