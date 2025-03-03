Mexico says ‘Plan B’ ready as US tariff deadline looms

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon is asked to comment on President Trump and Ukraine. Video / Mark Mitchell

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Mexico has contingency plans ready in case US President Donald Trump goes ahead with sweeping tariffs, his counterpart Claudia Sheinbaum said on the eve of a deadline to avert duties.

“Whatever the decision, we have a plan,” she said at her morning news conference.

“There is constant communication in different areas, both security and trade, and we will wait to see what happens,” Sheinbaum added, underlining the need for patience.

“We have plan A, plan B, plan C, plan D,” she said, declining to give detail.

Shortly after taking office, Trump announced duties of 25% on Mexican imports, citing illegal immigration and the flow of deadly fentanyl.