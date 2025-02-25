The United States Digital Service was transformed into DOGE after President Donald Trump took office on January 20, with Elon Musk effectively taking over the department. Photo / Getty Images

Musk is the political force behind DOGE, with a small group of employees faithful to the multi-billionaire being dispatched across government and working toward gutting federal staffing and spending.

While Musk is not the formal administrator of DOGE, the SpaceX and Tesla CEO is nonetheless directing operations and will even attend Trump’s first Cabinet meeting this week.

Musk, the world’s wealthiest person and a top Trump donor, has no ministerial portfolio or formal decision-making authority but has status as a “special government employee” and “senior adviser to the President”.

He downplayed the significance of the departures, saying that the workers were “political holdovers” who worked remotely and refused to return to the office as ordered by Trump.

“They would have been fired had they not resigned,” he added on X, the platform he owns.

Elon Musk says the workers were 'political holdovers' who worked remotely and refused to return to the office as ordered by Donald Trump.

The signatories describe a chaotic transition process that began on January 21 with hastily conducted interviews by unidentified individuals wearing White House visitor badges.

The interviewers questioned staff about political loyalty, attempted to create division among team members, and displayed “limited technical ability”.

Tensions escalated on February 14 when approximately one-third of USDS staff were abruptly terminated via anonymous email.

The dismissed employees had been working on modernising critical government systems including Social Security, veterans' services, tax filing, healthcare, and disaster relief platforms, the letter said.

“Their removal endangers millions of Americans who rely on these services every day. The sudden loss of their technology expertise makes critical systems and Americans' data less safe,” the letter stated.

The employees explicitly refused to participate in what they described as efforts to “compromise core government systems, jeopardise Americans' sensitive data, or dismantle critical public services”.

Software for firing

The USDS was established in 2014 during Barack Obama’s administration and has historically operated as a non-partisan technology unit tasked with improving government digital services.

The mass resignation came days after Musk engineered a mass email to the federal government’s two million workers, ordering them to justify their work in an email or risk being fired.

Government departments on Monday largely told staff to either ignore the DOGE-inspired email or downplayed the risks of not answering it.

According to Wired magazine, engineers at DOGE are working on new software that could assist mass firings of federal workers across the government.

So far, thousands of mainly probationary workers – employees who are recently hired, promoted, or otherwise changed roles – have been terminated since Trump’s inauguration.

The new software would streamline the dismissal process, known as a reduction in force, for firing federal workers with stronger civil service protections.

