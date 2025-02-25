“We swore to serve the American people and uphold our oath to the Constitution across presidential administrations,” 21 staffers of DOGE wrote in a letter, seen by AFP, to White House chief of staff Susan Wiles.
“However, it has become clear that we can no longer honour those commitments.”
The workers initially worked for the United States Digital Service, which was transformed into DOGE after President Donald Trump took office on January 20, with Musk effectively taking over the department.
Musk is the political force behind DOGE, with a small group of employees faithful to the multi-billionaire being dispatched across government and working toward gutting federal staffing and spending.
While Musk is not the formal administrator of DOGE, the SpaceX and Tesla CEO is nonetheless directing operations and will even attend Trump’s first Cabinet meeting this week.
Musk, the world’s wealthiest person and a top Trump donor, has no ministerial portfolio or formal decision-making authority but has status as a “special government employee” and “senior adviser to the President”.
He downplayed the significance of the departures, saying that the workers were “political holdovers” who worked remotely and refused to return to the office as ordered by Trump.
“They would have been fired had they not resigned,” he added on X, the platform he owns.
The signatories describe a chaotic transition process that began on January 21 with hastily conducted interviews by unidentified individuals wearing White House visitor badges.
The interviewers questioned staff about political loyalty, attempted to create division among team members, and displayed “limited technical ability”.
Tensions escalated on February 14 when approximately one-third of USDS staff were abruptly terminated via anonymous email.
The dismissed employees had been working on modernising critical government systems including Social Security, veterans' services, tax filing, healthcare, and disaster relief platforms, the letter said.
“Their removal endangers millions of Americans who rely on these services every day. The sudden loss of their technology expertise makes critical systems and Americans' data less safe,” the letter stated.
The employees explicitly refused to participate in what they described as efforts to “compromise core government systems, jeopardise Americans' sensitive data, or dismantle critical public services”.
Software for firing
The USDS was established in 2014 during Barack Obama’s administration and has historically operated as a non-partisan technology unit tasked with improving government digital services.
The mass resignation came days after Musk engineered a mass email to the federal government’s two million workers, ordering them to justify their work in an email or risk being fired.
Government departments on Monday largely told staff to either ignore the DOGE-inspired email or downplayed the risks of not answering it.