Elon Musk says X target of ‘massive cyberattack’

AFP
CEO of Tesla, SpaceX and X Elon Musk leaves the stage holding a chainsaw after speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference on February 20. Photo / Getty Images

Elon Musk said X was hit by a “massive” cyberattack on Monday as outages plagued users of the platform once known as Twitter.

“There was (still is) a massive cyberattack against X,” Musk said in a post on the platform.

Musk shared on X that the hack involves so many resources that he believes it could only be the work of a ‘coordinated group’ or a foreign country.

Musk blamed a cyberattack, providing no evidence, for crashing the site last year when an interview with Donald Trump was to be streamed.

