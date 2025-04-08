The trust will eventually have an independent chair but is chaired for now by Whanganui Mayor Andrew Tripe.

Members include Ruapehu Mayor Weston Kirton, Tūpoho iwi representative Chris Kumeroa, Ngāti Rangi’s Ngā Waihua o Paerangi pouārahi Helen Leahy, iwi collective Te Korowai o Wainuiārua representative Aiden Gilbert, Whanganui Māori tourism representative Hayden Potaka and Whanganui District Council representative Rory Smith.

Tripe said the trust was seeking funding to complete three trail sections to close long-standing gaps and ensure a world-class cycling and walking experience through the heart of the North Island.

The reopening at the end of March of a $9 million Government tourism fund for Great Rides infrastructure upgrades and renewals could not come at a more important time, Tripe said.

“This funding will help bring to life the full vision of a truly connected journey from maunga to moana,” Tripe said.

“These final sections not only enhance safety and the rider experience, they help unlock economic opportunity, strengthen regional identity, and create a legacy for generations to come.”

The missing links include Te Hangāruru to the Last Spike of the main trunk railway line, completing a key section of the journey through Waimarino (National Park village), native forest and volcanic landscapes; Te Ara Mangawhero to Tūroa, the alpine leg of the Great Ride, linking Tongariro National Park to Ohakune; final off-road sections to the port in Whanganui, connecting the city’s heritage features along Te Awa Tupua to the sea. Once complete, only a small section along Somme Parade will remain for future development.

Tripe said while the trust was looking to the Great Rides infrastructure fund for a critical boost, it would be essential to secure additional funding from philanthropic partners, councils and other grant mechanisms.

Late last year, the group applied for $29m from the Regional Infrastructure Fund to complete all key sections of the trail but has yet to hear back.

Trail manager Lynley Twyman said the trust was a “true, community-led partnership” working together to build the trail for the wider region.

“We’ve been building this for nearly 12 years to get to this point. We’re pretty excited.”

The trust will also seek a partnership agreement with the Department of Conservation.

Twyman said forming a charitable trust opened up charitable funding opportunities that were not previously available.

“We can also put together strong strategic plans which are underscored by our kaupapa and our clear values as a board, and lift the profile of the Mountains to Sea trail.

“Our vision is to be the number one great ride in New Zealand.

“We want to realise the benefits that the Mountains to Sea has always promised.”

