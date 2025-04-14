Home / Business

'We’re being asphyxiated': US firms already struggling as China trade war heats up

By Ana Swanson and Ben Casselman
New York Times·
The Trump administration is in a standoff with the Chinese government as trade tensions escalate, leaving US businesses in the crosshairs.

US President Donald Trump’s rapidly escalating trade war with China has resulted in eye-watering tariffs on products exchanged between the countries and scrambled prospects for many global businesses that depend on the trade. And there is no end in sight.

The Trump administration has been waiting for China’s leader, Xi Jinping, to call Trump personally, but

