Still, trade experts say that Trump’s claims include a heavy dose of exaggeration, as well as hypocrisy.

For example, Trump has singled out high tariff rates that countries charge on certain US exports including Europe’s tax on cars and India’s levy on motorcycles. But the United States also has high tariff rates that it charges on certain imports, such as a 25% fee on light trucks. And Trump has lumped in friendly allies like Canada, which have some limits to US exports outside a few sectors, with nations like China, which have extensive trade barriers.

The tariffs that Trump is rolling out now are also drastically raising trade barriers, potentially to a level beyond what other countries impose on the United States.

According to calculations by The New York Times, the trade measures that Trump has introduced so far have more than tripled the estimated dollar value of tariffs that importers must pay to bring products into the United States compared with last year. And that’s before his new reciprocal tariffs and 25% auto levies go into effect this week.

In his first term, Trump’s collective tariff actions on foreign metals, China and other products ended up doubling US tariffs, but those changes took roughly two years to unfold, according to Daniel Anthony, the president of Trade Partnership Worldwide, a research firm.

The president has dismissed any concerns about his approach, referring to his plan to impose reciprocal tariffs as “Liberation Day.”

“They’re reciprocal – so whatever they charge us, we charge them, but we’re being nicer than they were,” he said Monday.

William Reinsch, a senior adviser at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, a Washington think tank, called the president’s claims about trade “a huge exaggeration.”

Reinsch said that Trump’s idea that the United States gave the world a gift by opening its markets after World War II and was now locked in a permanent disparity on tariffs was “wrong historically” and “wrong factually.”

“The unfairness that he rails on is not what he says it is,” he said.

US tariff rates are low, but not that low

America’s tariffs are, on average, lower than many countries. But they are pretty comparable to other rich nations, which also tend to have low barriers to imports.

Data from the World Trade Organisation showed the United States had a trade-weighted average tariff rate of 2.2% in 2023, compared with 2.7% for the European Union, 1.9% in Japan, 3.4% for Canada, 3% for China and 1.7% for Switzerland.

Some poorer countries do have higher rates. India’s trade-weighted average tariff rate is 12%, while Mexico’s is 3.9% and Vietnam’s is 5.1%.

“US tariff rates are somewhat lower than tariff rates in other countries,” said Ed Gresser, the vice-president and director for trade and global markets at the Progressive Policy Institute, a think tank. “But vis-a-vis other rich countries, it’s not a lot.”

Tariffs for specific products vary widely. The United States levies individual tariff rates on about 13,000 foreign products, according to Doug Irwin, a trade historian. The US trades with almost 200 countries, each of which have set their own rates for different products.

US President Donald Trump holds a chart as he delivers remarks on reciprocal tariffs during an event in the Rose Garden entitled "Make America Wealthy Again". Photo / Brendan Smialowski, AFP

These rates were negotiated at the World Trade Organisation or its predecessor, a treaty called the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade. The tariff rates that countries charge one another on products often don’t match, because different countries had different priorities when they negotiated their levels.

In general, most governments impose higher tariffs on products that they make domestically and want to protect, and lower tariffs on products that they don’t make and want to import.

As a result, economists say that Trump’s idea of matching the tariffs that other countries set doesn’t necessarily make economic sense. Charging a higher tariff on products that the United States doesn’t make much of – like coffee, cobalt or bananas – would be self-defeating.

“To say some other country has a higher tariff rate than we do and therefore ours should be higher is not good economic thinking,” Gresser said. “You have to think about what is the effect of the tariff on our economy.”

“The basic approach to tariff policy should be, what makes economic sense for the United States, not what are some foreigners doing and we have to copy and match them,” he said.

The US also has high tariffs on protected industries

Trump has often highlighted the high tariff rates that foreign countries charge on specific US exports.

For example, India charges a 50% tariff on imported motorcycles, a 60% tariff on automobiles and a 150% tariff on alcoholic beverages, the Office of the US Trade Representative said in a report this week.

The President has also seized on Canada’s dairy system, which charges a high tariff after a certain volume of imports is reached, a system known as a tariff-rate quota. According to USTR, goods imported from the United States above quota levels “are subject to prohibitively high tariffs,” like 245% for cheese and 298% for butter.

Last week, Karoline Leavitt, the White House press secretary, also called out a 50% tariff that the European Union charges on American dairy and a 700% tariff that Japan charges on American rice.

“This makes it virtually impossible for American products to be imported into these markets, and it has put a lot of Americans out of business and out of work over the past several decades,” she said. ”So it’s time for reciprocity, and it’s time for a preside