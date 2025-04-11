But following market turmoil this week, he blinked first in his push to remodel the post-war system of global commerce and froze many tariffs for 90 days, although he raised them for China to a staggering total of 145%.

Beijing’s latest round of retaliation brings its levies to 125%, effective Saturday.

China said it would ignore further levies by President Donald Trump because it no longer makes economic sense for importers to buy from America. Photo / 123rf

But the Chinese finance ministry said further action by the US will be ignored because “at the current tariff level, there is no possibility of market acceptance for US goods exported to China”.

“The United States’ imposition of round upon round of abnormally high tariffs on China has become a numbers game with no practical significance in economics,” Beijing’s commerce ministry said.

“If the US continues to play the tariff numbers game, China will ignore it,” a spokesperson said.

Beijing also said it would file a lawsuit with the World Trade Organization over the latest round of levies.

‘It’s going to be a beautiful thing’ - Trump

Trump has acknowledged “a transition cost and transition problems” arising from his tariff strategy, but he has dismissed global market turmoil.

“In the end it’s going to be a beautiful thing,” he said.

He described the European Union as “very smart” to refrain from retaliatory levies.

“(The EU) were ready to announce retaliation. And then they heard about what we did with respect to China’,” Trump said.

But the 27-nation bloc’s chief Ursula von der Leyen told the Financial Times that it remained armed with a “wide range of countermeasures” if negotiations with Trump hit the skids.

“An example is you could put a levy on the advertising revenues of digital services” applying across the bloc, she said.

French President Emmanuel Macron also urged the EU to keep preparing action to counter the tariffs, which are only paused but not scrapped.

“With the European Commission, we must show ourselves as strong: Europe must continue to work on all the necessary counter-measures,” he said on X.

At talks with Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Friday, state media quoted Xi as saying that China and the EU should simply team up on the issue.

“China and Europe should fulfil their international responsibilities... and jointly resist unilateral bullying practices,” Xi said.

“This,” he stressed, would not only “safeguard their own legitimate rights and interests, but also... safeguard international fairness and justice”.

‘No winners’

After new falls on Wall Street, Asian markets were under pressure again on Friday.

Tokyo sank more than 4% – a day after surging more than 9% – while Sydney, Seoul, Singapore and others also sagged.

European markets also retreated on China’s latest salvo.

Oil and the dollar slid on fears of a global slowdown while gold hit a new record above $3200, as investors spooked by Trump’s erratic policies dumped normally rock-solid US Treasuries.

“The sugar high from Trump’s tariff pause is fading fast,” said Stephen Innes at SPI Asset Management.

“Bottom line: the world’s two largest economies are in a full-blown trade war – and there are no winners.”

‘Golden Age is coming,’ says US secretary

Critics of Trump’s policies say they are causing chaos for companies that rely on complex supply chains, alienating close allies and making goods more expensive for US consumers.

But Howard Lutnick, his Commerce Secretary, posted on social media Thursday that “the Golden Age is coming. We are committed to protecting our interests, engaging in global negotiations and exploding our economy”.

Trump has meanwhile warned that the tariffs could come back after the 90 days.

“If we can’t make the deal we want to make... then we’d go back to where we were,” he said.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney called Trump’s reversal a “welcome reprieve” and said Ottawa would begin negotiations with Washington on a new economic deal after elections on April 28.

Vietnam said it had agreed with the United States to start trade talks, while Pakistan is sending a delegation to Washington.

As China battles to find allies against Trump’s trade war, Xi will travel next week to Vietnam, Malaysia and Cambodia, where the tariff drama is expected to feature high on the agenda.

-Agence France-Presse