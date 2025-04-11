Trump has deployed sweeping tariffs, including painfully higher levies for dozens of major economies, as a stick to force manufacturers to base themselves in the United States and for countries to lower barriers to US goods.
But following market turmoil this week, he blinked first in his push to remodel the post-war system of global commerce and froze many tariffs for 90 days, although he raised them for China to a staggering total of 145%.
Beijing’s latest round of retaliation brings its levies to 125%, effective Saturday.
But the Chinese finance ministry said further action by the US will be ignored because “at the current tariff level, there is no possibility of market acceptance for US goods exported to China”.
“The United States’ imposition of round upon round of abnormally high tariffs on China has become a numbers game with no practical significance in economics,” Beijing’s commerce ministry said.
Oil and the dollar slid on fears of a global slowdown while gold hit a new record above $3200, as investors spooked by Trump’s erratic policies dumped normally rock-solid US Treasuries.
“The sugar high from Trump’s tariff pause is fading fast,” said Stephen Innes at SPI Asset Management.
“Bottom line: the world’s two largest economies are in a full-blown trade war – and there are no winners.”
‘Golden Age is coming,’ says US secretary
Critics of Trump’s policies say they are causing chaos for companies that rely on complex supply chains, alienating close allies and making goods more expensive for US consumers.
But Howard Lutnick, his Commerce Secretary, posted on social media Thursday that “the Golden Age is coming. We are committed to protecting our interests, engaging in global negotiations and exploding our economy”.
Trump has meanwhile warned that the tariffs could come back after the 90 days.