Chinese President Xi Jinping stated China is “not afraid” and urged resistance to “unilateral bullying.”
President Donald Trump says his tariff policy is working and will benefit the United States and the world, despite China hiking tariffs on US goods to 125% in a deepening trade war.
Traumatised stock markets seesawed, the dollar tumbled and US government bonds faced renewed pressure after Beijing’s retaliation intensified the confrontation between the world’s two biggest economies.
In a message on social media on Friday, Trump continued to insist that “we are doing really well on our tariff policy”.
“Very exciting for America, and the World!!! It is moving along quickly,” he wrote.
Trump sent global financial markets into a tailspin by announcing sweeping import taxes on dozens of countries last week, only to abruptly roll them back to 10% on Wednesday – although hiking them for China.
But the subsequent bounce in the markets has faded with the realisation that the Washington-Beijing trade war is still spiralling.
What Xi said
Chinese President Xi Jinping gave his first major comments on the tensions on Friday, with state media quoting him as saying his country was “not afraid”.
Xi also said the European Union and China should “jointly resist unilateral bullying practices” during talks with Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.
Top EU officials and Chinese leaders are set to hold their next summit marking 50 years of ties in China in July, Brussels announced. EU trade chief Maros Sefcovic will meanwhile hold talks in Washington on Monday.
But the 27-nation bloc’s chief Ursula von der Leyen told the Financial Times on Friday that it remained armed with a “wide range of countermeasures” including a possible hit on digital services that would strike US tech firms.