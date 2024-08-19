In today's headlines with Wilhelmina Shrimpton, Kiwi on board sunk luxury yacht, thousands of St John staff walk off the job, and boost to Auckland safety.

Stephen Chamberlain, once Mike Lynch’s co-defendant in the US fraud trial over the sale of Autonomy to Hewlett-Packard, has died after a road accident left him critically injured, days before Lynch went missing off the coast of Sicily, his lawyer said on Monday.

Chamberlain – Autonomy’s former vice-president of finance alongside chief executive Lynch – was hit by a car in Cambridgeshire on Saturday morning and had been placed on life support, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters earlier on Monday.

In a statement, Chamberlain’s lawyer, Gary Lincenberg, who described him as a “dear client and friend”, said he had died after being “fatally struck” by a car while out running.

Stephen Chamberlain was cleared of all fraud and conspiracy charges along with Mike Lynch in June.

“He was a courageous man with unparalleled integrity. We deeply miss him. Steve fought successfully to clear his good name at trial earlier this year, and his good name now lives on through his wonderful family,” Lincenberg said.