A vehicle has gone into Lake Rotoiti after a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 30. Photo / Google Maps

A vehicle has gone into the water at Lake Rotoiti, near Rotorua.

A police spokesman said they were responding to a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 30, near Wharetoroa Rd, reported just before 1pm.

“One vehicle has ended up in the water.

“The sole occupant is out of the vehicle but has serious injuries,” he said.

The road was open, but motorists in the area should expect delays.