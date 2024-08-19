British tech entrepreneur Mike Lynch, reportedly the owner of the 56-metre-long sailboat, and his daughter Hannah, 18, are among those still missing following the sinking half a mile off the coast of Porticello.

Lin Ronald told the Telegraph his daughter Ayla was a senior associate at law firm Clifford Chance and was part of the legal team invited on the trip in celebration of Lynch’s recent acquittal in a United States fraud case.

Lin Ronald told the Telegraph his daughter had texted him only that “there are deaths, and she and her partner are alive”. Ayla’s phone was reportedly the only one with a battery, so she had been helping coordinate with medics, he said.

One body has been found.

Lynch’s wife, Angela Bacares, was among 15 people rescued, as was a one-year-old girl whose mother held her above the waves.

A picture of the yacht Bayesian at anchor last night off the coast of Sicily before sinking near Palermo. Photo / Facebook

A Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT) spokesperson confirmed on Monday that at least one New Zealander was involved in the disaster.

“The New Zealand Embassy in Rome is responding to the incident... The Embassy is working with local authorities to clarify further details,” the spokesperson said.

