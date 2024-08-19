A local Facebook page shared a picture of the yacht Bayesian at anchor last night off the coast of Sicily before sinking near Palermo. Photo / via Facebook, Fabio La Bianca

A New Zealand citizen was one of 22 people on board a 56-metre luxury boat which sank off the coast of Sicily after a tornado struck the area.

Fifteen people were rescued by local coastguard, including the Kiwi, but seven others were reported as missing after the boat sank about 6am local time (4pm NZT).

Italy’s ANSA news agency reported one person’s body was recovered after firefighter divers reached the boat, named the Bayesian, at a depth of 49m - half a mile off the coast of Porticello.

It was reported that a 1-year-old child was among the survivors.

ANSA reported the passengers on board were mainly from Great Britain. There was also a passenger from New Zealand, one from Sri Lanka, one Irish national and two passengers with dual British-French citizenship.