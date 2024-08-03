In Liverpool, riot police were also forced to intervene after far-Right demonstrators came close to clashing with counter-protesters outside the Abdullah Quilliam Society mosque.
The anti-fascist activists, who number around 200, responded to the protesters by chanting: “Nazi scum off our streets.”
Ahead of the protests, a Section 60 order was introduced to give officers enhanced powers to stop and search.
The measure was implemented in a bid to clamp down on the scenes of violence witnessed in Southport, Hartlepool and London in recent days, in which more than 50 police officers were injured and dozens of protesters arrested.
It comes as police forces across the country brace for a wave of more than 30 protests at the weekend and next week in up to a dozen cities and towns.
Nottinghamshire Police said they were aware of two possible protests this weekend, adding there would be an “increased high-visibility police presence”.
In a statement, the force said: “Anyone who comes into the city or our neighbourhoods to cause any kind of disorder can expect a robust police response.
“It simply will not be tolerated.”
Meanwhile, Thames Valley Police said they were aware of a “potential planned protest” this weekend and that officers would “swiftly respond” if it escalates into violent disorder.
South Yorkshire Police said they were also “aware of a planned protest” and there may be “an increased police presence across the county”.
In Northern Ireland, the PSNI said it was aware of calls “to block roads using women and children” for a march to an Islamic centre.
In a warning to organisers, Home Office minister Lord Hanson vowed “We will be watching you” to prevent the “summer madness” from spreading following a string of violent clashes. Police chiefs said they would not tolerate far-Right thugs exploiting the nation’s grief.
The Muslim Council of Britain said on Friday that hundreds of mosques were strengthening their security and putting in place protective measures ahead of more planned protests.
There are fears Islamic places of worship could be targeted during demonstrations expected to take place at the weekend.
North East Mayor Kim McGuinness said: “I’m appalled by scenes from Sunderland. Make no mistake, if your response to tragedy is to use it to commit violence, to abuse others, attack the police and damage property you stand for nothing except thuggery. It’s not protest.
“It’s crime and disorder. You don’t speak for Sunderland. You don’t speak for this region.
“Those grieving in Southport will take no comfort from this.”