A car was overturned and set ablaze as police were subjected to “serious violence”, Northumbria Police said, after rioters pelted them with beer barrels and stones.

Police in protective gear came under sustained attack as rioters set off fire extinguishers on them on High West Street.

The scenes of violence followed a march through the city at around 7pm in which protesters raised St George Cross flags and chanted songs about Tommy Robinson.

Police said eight people were arrested and three police officers were taken to hospital following the riots in Sunderland.

Northumbria Police Chief Superintendent Helena Barron said in a statement: “We can confirm that three officers were taken to hospital for treatment of injuries.

“One has since been discharged with the other two remaining in hospital for further treatment.

“We also thank our partners for the significant support they have shown throughout the evening.

“Anyone involved in the disorder we have seen can expect to be dealt with robustly - and that action has already begun.

“Eight people have so far been arrested for a range of offences, including violent disorder and burglary.

“A full investigation is now under way to identify anyone else responsible.”

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said those stoking the scenes of disorder “do not represent Britain”.

She posted on X: “Criminals attacking the police and stoking disorder on our streets will pay the price for their violence and thuggery.

“The police have the full backing of Government to take the strongest possible action and ensure they face the full force of the law.”

In Liverpool, riot police were also forced to intervene after far-Right demonstrators came close to clashing with counter-protesters outside the Abdullah Quilliam Society mosque.

The anti-fascist activists, who number around 200, responded to the protesters by chanting: “Nazi scum off our streets.”

Ahead of the protests, a Section 60 order was introduced to give officers enhanced powers to stop and search.

The measure was implemented in a bid to clamp down on the scenes of violence witnessed in Southport, Hartlepool and London in recent days, in which more than 50 police officers were injured and dozens of protesters arrested.

It comes as police forces across the country brace for a wave of more than 30 protests at the weekend and next week in up to a dozen cities and towns.

Nottinghamshire Police said they were aware of two possible protests this weekend, adding there would be an “increased high-visibility police presence”.

In a statement, the force said: “Anyone who comes into the city or our neighbourhoods to cause any kind of disorder can expect a robust police response.

“It simply will not be tolerated.”

Meanwhile, Thames Valley Police said they were aware of a “potential planned protest” this weekend and that officers would “swiftly respond” if it escalates into violent disorder.

South Yorkshire Police said they were also “aware of a planned protest” and there may be “an increased police presence across the county”.

In Northern Ireland, the PSNI said it was aware of calls “to block roads using women and children” for a march to an Islamic centre.

In a warning to organisers, Home Office minister Lord Hanson vowed “We will be watching you” to prevent the “summer madness” from spreading following a string of violent clashes. Police chiefs said they would not tolerate far-Right thugs exploiting the nation’s grief.

The Muslim Council of Britain said on Friday that hundreds of mosques were strengthening their security and putting in place protective measures ahead of more planned protests.

There are fears Islamic places of worship could be targeted during demonstrations expected to take place at the weekend.

North East Mayor Kim McGuinness said: “I’m appalled by scenes from Sunderland. Make no mistake, if your response to tragedy is to use it to commit violence, to abuse others, attack the police and damage property you stand for nothing except thuggery. It’s not protest.

“It’s crime and disorder. You don’t speak for Sunderland. You don’t speak for this region.

“Those grieving in Southport will take no comfort from this.”