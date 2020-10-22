Website of the Year

Race to the White House: A Biden landslide? Some Democrats can't help but whisper

9 minutes to read

Jo Biden's competitiveness in Republican-leaning states like North Carolina, Georgia and Texas has raised Democrats' hopes this year. Photo / Ruth Fremson, The New York Times

New York Times
By: Astead W. Herndon

Democrats are still haunted by the ghosts of 2016. But some are allowing themselves to contemplate a Biden victory big enough to reorder the nation's politics.

President Donald Trump held a rally in Georgia on

