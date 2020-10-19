Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
World

Race to the White House: Why these voters rejected Hillary Clinton but are backing Joe Biden

10 minutes to read

Supporters of former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr. at a rally in Detroit on Friday. Photo / Ruth Fremson, The New York Times

New York Times
By: Lisa Lerer and Reid J. Epstein

For many Democrats and independents who sat out 2016, voted for third-party candidates or backed Donald Trump, Biden is more acceptable to them in ways large and small than Clinton was.

Samantha Kacmarik, a Latina

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.