Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
World

Why Donald Trump supporters loved him

9 minutes to read

Supporters stand for the national anthem before the start of a campaign event for President Donald Trump in Manchester. Photo / Damon Winter, New York Times

New York Times
By: Farah Stockman

OPINION:

The Trump presidency has been such a five-alarm fire that many people are understandably consumed with trying to put out the flames or simply survive it. But there will come a day, hopefully in

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.