Mike Vigil, former head of operations for the Drug Enforcement Administration, told AFP Guzman Lopez could offer US authorities “valuable information” about the cartel and its protectors.

In the plea agreement, Guzman Lopez said he co-ordinated the smuggling of vast quantities of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl and other drugs and precursor chemicals from Mexico to the United States.

One of his brothers, Joaquin Guzman Lopez, was arrested last year after arriving in the United States in a private plane with Sinaloa Cartel co-founder Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada, who claimed he had been kidnapped. Both men are awaiting trial.

The arrests sparked cartel infighting that has left more than 1200 people dead and 1400 missing in Sinaloa state, located in northwestern Mexico.

The two other “Chapitos” – Ivan Archivaldo Guzman Salazar and Jesus Alfredo Guzman Salazar – have also been indicted on drug trafficking charges in the United States but remain at large.

Their father was convicted in a high-profile trial in 2019 and is serving a life sentence in prison.

Prosecutors will recommend a lesser sentence for Ovidio Guzman Lopez's co-operation; the sentencing date is not set. Photo / Getty Images

Guzman Lopez gained prominence in October 2019 when the Mexican authorities detained him – only to release him later on orders from the President at the time, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, amid a standoff between law enforcement and gang members.

He was recaptured in January 2023, while Lopez Obrador was still in office, and extradited to the United States.

The Sinaloa cartel is one of six Mexican drug trafficking groups that US President Donald Trump has designated global “terrorist” organisations.

In its aggressive policy against drug cartels, the Trump administration announced additional sanctions against Los Chapitos in June for fentanyl trafficking and increased the reward to US$10 million ($16.6m) for each of the fugitive brothers.

US Attorney Andrew Boutros said Guzman Lopez’s guilty plea “sends yet another crystal-clear message that this administration is going to shut down and hold accountable transnational criminal organisations and their highest-ranking members and associates”.

– Agence France-Presse