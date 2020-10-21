Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Trump records shed new light on Chinese business pursuits

8 minutes to read

President Trump at a 2017 meeting with the leader of China, Xi Jinping. Trump has a long history of chasing licensing deals in the country. Photo / Stephen Crowley, The New York Times

New York Times

As he raises questions about his opponent's standing with China, President Trump's taxes reveal details about his own activities there, including a previously unknown bank account.

President Donald Trump and his allies have tried to

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.