The hiker was believed to be without a personal locator beacon.

Ground crews were deployed to the Eastern Arthur Range on Tuesday afternoon after the 27-year-old failed to finish a traverse track as expected.

He set off from a campground on July 16 and told friends he was planning to complete the walk on Saturday or Sunday.

A rescue helicopter began searching on Tuesday morning, before four police, two wilderness paramedics and four SES volunteers joined the effort.

Tasmania Police were notified around 4pm on Monday after a friend reported the man was overdue and hadn’t been in touch since Friday.

Police Inspector Colin Riley said a collection of items, including a beanie, gloves and backpack were found just off a cliff face.

“The Eastern Arthur Range Traverse is challenging and would take most experienced bushwalkers six to nine days to complete,” police search controller Ben Cunningham said two days ago.

“While he is reported to be an experienced bushwalker, we don’t believe the man is in possession of a personal locator beacon.”

A missing hiker has been found dead after a 'significant fall' near Federation Peak in Tasmania. Photo / Getty Images

The searchers were unable to retrieve the body due to current weather conditions but are expected to be able to collect it within the next few days.

The man’s name has not been released, but he is said to be from the UK and was a New Zealand citizen. There are reports the man also had ‘military training’.

According to police, the man’s partner is in Australia and the family is ‘obviously distressed’ at the news.

Parks and Wildlife trail cameras photographed the man in the area before the tragic discovery.

The 72km hike, in Tasmania’s southwest, is described as being for physically capable and highly experienced walkers who are confident with navigation, cliff and rock scrambling and extreme weather.

In the past 10 years there have been six deaths and approximately 20 rescues in the region.

Police say there is “always a degree of risk” for hikers in the region.

Police warn hikers to walk in groups and be prepared with emergency food supplies. They also advise keeping a personal locator beacon available.

A report into the man’s death will be prepared for the Tasmanian coroner.

- With AAP