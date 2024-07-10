While the rain had stopped when the team found him, the temperature was forecast to drop overnight.
He was “in no way prepared to weather another night out in the elements... he was also well off track and a far cry from his starting point at the Hokitika Gorge car park,” Cook said.
LandSAR teams from Hokitika, Westport and Reefton along with Precision Helicopters all worked together to locate the man.
“Without the local knowledge and expertise of the LandSAR teams we would never have gone where we needed to, and without the helis we could have never got there in time. These two factors were instrumental in finding and rescuing the man.”
Members of the public also got in behind the search, preparing hot food and transport for searchers returning from the field.
“A hot pie delivery to the searchers in the field from Matt Newton from Precision Helicopters was also gratefully received,” Cook said.