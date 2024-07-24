A search is underway in waters near Whakaari/White Island for a person missing overboard from a vessel.
Two Coastguard vessels and two rescue helicopters are currently in the search area. .
Maritime NZ’s Rescue Coordination Centre is coordinating the search.
RCCNZ (Rescue Coordination Centre) was notified at 3am.
The search is focusing on an area between Whakatāne and Whakaari/White Island.
Additional helicopters are being brought in to assist.
The Herald has requested comment from police.