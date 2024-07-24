Advertisement
Updated

Search underway for person off Whakaari/White Island

NZ Herald
The person went overboard near Whakaari/White Island. Photo / GNS Science

A search is underway in waters near Whakaari/White Island for a person missing overboard from a vessel.

Two Coastguard vessels and two rescue helicopters are currently in the search area. .



Maritime NZ’s Rescue Coordination Centre is coordinating the search.

RCCNZ (Rescue Coordination Centre) was notified at 3am.

The search is focusing on an area between Whakatāne and Whakaari/White Island.

Additional helicopters are being brought in to assist.

The Waikato Westpac rescue helicopter was seen zigzagging the area early this morning.
The Herald has requested comment from police.

