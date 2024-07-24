Maritime NZ’s Rescue Coordination Centre is coordinating the search.

RCCNZ (Rescue Coordination Centre) was notified at 3am.

The search is focusing on an area between Whakatāne and Whakaari/White Island.

Additional helicopters are being brought in to assist.

The Waikato Westpac rescue helicopter was seen zigzagging the area early this morning.

The Herald has requested comment from police.